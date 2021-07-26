Royal Bank of Canada Buys 102,410 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 657,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,410 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Infosys were worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its position in Infosys by 16.9% during the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after buying an additional 803,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Infosys by 12.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 7.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $21.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

