Royal Bank of Canada Buys 14,273 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of SLM worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,553,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,231,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,532,000.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.