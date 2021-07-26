Royal Bank of Canada Buys 272,494 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 637.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.32% of Urban Outfitters worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $533,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URBN opened at $36.44 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,244 shares of company stock worth $2,369,747. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

