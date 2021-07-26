Royal Bank of Canada Buys 36,547 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $11,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after acquiring an additional 383,052 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $20,143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.