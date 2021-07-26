Royal Bank of Canada Buys 97,203 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,203 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.73% of Veritex worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth about $40,631,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $16,893,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $3,133,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $3,178,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Veritex by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 86,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $32.12 on Monday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

