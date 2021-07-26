Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,223 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.34% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,963,000 after purchasing an additional 227,693 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,570,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,790.5% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after buying an additional 112,487 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,642,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,728,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $83.46 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $43.98 and a one year high of $125.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.08.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

