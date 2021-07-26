Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Ubiquiti worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 64.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 504.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 3.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UI. TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $311.02 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.45.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

