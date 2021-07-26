Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $7.00

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.41. 107,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,505,764. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. Research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

