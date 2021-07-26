Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,051,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,014 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of New Residential Investment worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $14,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Shares of NRZ opened at $9.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

