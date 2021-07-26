Royal Bank of Canada Has $11.27 Million Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,272 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 9,007.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 23.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NYSE HMC opened at $31.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.73%.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

