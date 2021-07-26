Royal Bank of Canada Has $12.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 193,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UTF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 81,841 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 867.4% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 49.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 36,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

