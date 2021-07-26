Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Alaska Air Group worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $399,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,921 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.31. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

