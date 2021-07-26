Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of Beyond Meat worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $48,756,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $126.54 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,692 shares of company stock worth $14,806,963. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

