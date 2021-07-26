Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.88% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

JKL opened at $172.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.40. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

