Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARE. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.33.

Shares of TSE:ARE traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$19.94. 261,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,671. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.20. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$13.15 and a 12 month high of C$20.88.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

