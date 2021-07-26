Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,410 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,182 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Cree worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at $294,455,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Cree by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,044,894,000 after buying an additional 1,414,992 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth $50,702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cree by 122.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $80,072,000 after buying an additional 407,464 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cree by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,412,000 after buying an additional 307,515 shares during the period.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.92.

Cree stock opened at $92.41 on Monday. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.