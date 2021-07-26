Royal Bank of Canada Sells 55,412 Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QVAL. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,214,000.

QVAL opened at $34.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

