Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,652 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $12,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE:WSM opened at $157.06 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.84.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.62.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.