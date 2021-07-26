Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,825 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.07% of Dynex Capital worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 112,276 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dynex Capital by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DX stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $20.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $557.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 558.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

