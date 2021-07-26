Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,217 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,172,000 after buying an additional 2,508,951 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after buying an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after buying an additional 1,104,625 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,089,556 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,368,000 after buying an additional 1,071,730 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $51.76.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

