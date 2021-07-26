Ruler Protocol Trading 19.9% Higher This Week (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $99,285.73 and approximately $93,118.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $26.55 or 0.00072141 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00036682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00102963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00129517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,036.71 or 1.00619629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.09 or 0.00823425 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

