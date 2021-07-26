Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RUSMF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

