Safe Bulkers, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

SB opened at $3.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $339.22 million, a PE ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,072,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 461,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 141,645 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth $1,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 63,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 171,923 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.