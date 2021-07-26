Safe Bulkers (SB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. On average, analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $3.32 on Monday. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $339.22 million, a PE ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe Bulkers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Safe Bulkers worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

SB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.94.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

