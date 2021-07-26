SafeCapital (SCAP) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $79,580.03 and $143.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00020146 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000121 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

