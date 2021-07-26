SageGuard Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $412.50. 18,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,045. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $389.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,301 shares of company stock valued at $35,527,153. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

