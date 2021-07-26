SageGuard Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,181 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 5.5% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $104.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

