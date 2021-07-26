SageGuard Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $212,572,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $864,000. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.22. 137,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,037,456. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

