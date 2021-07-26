SageGuard Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.6% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.49. 303,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,941,502. The firm has a market cap of $247.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

