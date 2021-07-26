SageGuard Financial Group LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 18.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 251.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,258,939 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $14.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $658.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,782,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.15 billion, a PE ratio of 649.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $631.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.44.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

