Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading Down 5.8%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a negative net margin of 72.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.91%.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

