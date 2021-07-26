Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$9.36 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.57 and a 1-year high of C$14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.12.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2097773 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

