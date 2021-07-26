Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.81. 66,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 346,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

STC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$373.11 million and a P/E ratio of 56.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.16.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 61,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$142,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$370,304.60. Also, Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 8,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,937,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,813,487. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,454 shares of company stock valued at $73,068.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.