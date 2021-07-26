Santiago Subotovsky Sells 7,700 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $2,788,093.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total value of $2,774,156.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total value of $2,312,464.00.

ZM stock traded up $13.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $373.14. 3,784,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.87, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,786,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

