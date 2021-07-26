Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3,271.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,372 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.43. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.36 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.