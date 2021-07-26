Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SDMHF. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF remained flat at $$516.05 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.86. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $305.25 and a one year high of $541.20.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

