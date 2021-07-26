Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SDMHF. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF remained flat at $$516.05 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.86. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $305.25 and a one year high of $541.20.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

