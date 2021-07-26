Savix Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $297,131.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Savix has a total market capitalization of $280,591.35 and $297,131.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Savix has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Savix coin can currently be bought for about $4.30 or 0.00011491 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00048932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.67 or 0.00820447 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 113,720 coins and its circulating supply is 65,328 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

