SBA Communications (SBAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBA Communications stock opened at $337.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.43. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $337.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 274.02 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.18.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

