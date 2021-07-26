Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCFLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

SCFLF stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 434.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.32.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schaeffler will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

