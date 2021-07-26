Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $315.14 target price on Schindler and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.14.

Schindler stock traded up $6.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $326.70. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 111. Schindler has a 52 week low of $249.25 and a 52 week high of $326.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.08.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

