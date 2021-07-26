Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schindler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.14.

Get Schindler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLAF traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.70. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.08. Schindler has a 12 month low of $249.25 and a 12 month high of $326.70.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.