Schindler’s (SHLAF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

Schindler stock traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $326.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 111. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $249.25 and a fifty-two week high of $326.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.08.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

