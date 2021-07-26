Schindler’s (SHLAF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHLAF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $326.70. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111. Schindler has a 52-week low of $249.25 and a 52-week high of $326.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.08.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

