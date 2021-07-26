Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.10. 6,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,358. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $104.71 and a 12-month high of $153.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

