Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 303,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after buying an additional 107,195 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.99. 41 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,234. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $70.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.