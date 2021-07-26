Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,442 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 448,001 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,957,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21,024.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,152 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.29. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $75.89 and a 1-year high of $106.50.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

