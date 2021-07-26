Scotiabank Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) – Analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Orbia Advance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Orbia Advance’s FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCHY opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of -0.08. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.