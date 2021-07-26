Scotiabank Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$77.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close.
SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.43.
Shares of TSE:SLF traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$63.96. The company had a trading volume of 216,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,962. The company has a market cap of C$37.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.05. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$51.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.26.
In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$904,769.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,610,633.10. Insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $3,363,449 over the last 90 days.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
