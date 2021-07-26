Scotiabank Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$77.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.43.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$63.96. The company had a trading volume of 216,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,962. The company has a market cap of C$37.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.05. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$51.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.26.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$904,769.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,610,633.10. Insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $3,363,449 over the last 90 days.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

