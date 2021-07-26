Scry.info Market Capitalization Tops $1.29 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $80,083.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00049539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.73 or 0.00838916 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00084017 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

