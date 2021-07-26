SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.65 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.65 ($0.19). 19,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 280,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of £30.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.59.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

